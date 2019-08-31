Highlights: Oregon State football falls short against Oklahoma State despite big game from Isaiah Hodgins
Isaiah Hodgins hauls in 170 yards on nine receptions while scoring two touchdowns, but Oregon State falls 52-36 to Oklahoma State on Friday night in Corvallis to open the 2019 season. Oregon State quarterback Jake Luton tied his career-high with three touchdowns, finishing 23-of-42 for 251 yards. As a team, the Cowboys posted 352 yards on the ground while the Beavs racked up 167 yards.
