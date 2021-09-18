Highlights: Oregon State football completes first regular-season shutout since 2006 with 42-0 victory over Idaho

Oregon State football improves to 2-1 on the season after defeating Idaho by a final score of 42-0 on Saturday, Sept. 18 in Corvallis. Redshirt sophomore quarterback Chance Nolan completed 14-of-19 pass attempts for 175 yards and three touchdowns, while his backfield partner B.J. Baylor continues his strong start to the 2021 season as he finished with 11 carries for 69 yards and two touchdowns against the Vandals; Baylor now has eight total touchdowns in 2021. Follow Pac-12 football this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 football to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.