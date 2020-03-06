Highlights: Oregon men's basketball runs home winning streak to 21 with 90-56 rout over California

Oregon men's basketball ran its home undefeated streak to 21 games, including 16 this season, with a 90-56 shellacking of California on Thursday night in Eugene. With one more win on Saturday against Stanford (or a loss by UCLA) Oregon will clinch the No. 1 seed in the upcoming Pac-12 tournament. Five different Ducks scored double-digits in the win against Cal, including senior Payton Pritchard who notched 20 points and added nine assists. Pritchard has scored at least 20 points in ten different conference games this season.

