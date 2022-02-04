Highlights: Oregon men’s basketball wins for first time ever in Boulder, avenges home loss to Colorado
Oregon men's basketball defeats Colorado by a final score of 66-51 on Thursday, Feb. 3 in Boulder. Redshirt senior guard Jacob Young finishes with a game-high 21 points as the Ducks improve to 14-7 overall and 7-3 in conference. Colorado drops to 13-9 overall and 5-7 in Pac-12 play.