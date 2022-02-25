Highlights: Oregon men’s basketball upsets No. 12 UCLA to sweep the season series

Oregon men's basketball defeats No. 12 UCLA by a final score of 68-63 on Thursday, Feb. 24 in Eugene. Junior guard De'Vion Harmon finishes with a team-high 17 points as the Ducks improve to 18-10 overall and 11-6 in conference. The Bruins fall to 20-6 overall and 12-5 in Pac-12 play. Follow Pac-12 women’s basketball this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 women’s basketball to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.