Highlights: Oregon men’s basketball survives Utah comeback behind Will Richardson’s 25 points in Salt Lake City
Oregon men's basketball defeats Utah by a final score of 80-77 on Saturday, Feb. 5 in Salt Lake City. Will Richardson drops a game-high 25 points as the Ducks improve to 15-7 overall and 8-3 in conference. Utah falls to 9-15 overall and 2-12 in Pac-12 pkay.