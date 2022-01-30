Highlights: Oregon men’s basketball rolls past Oregon State in Eugene, 78-56

Oregon men’s basketball defeats Oregon State by a final score of 78-56 on Saturday, Jan. 29 in Eugene. Oregon improves to 13-7 overall and 6-3 in conference, while OSU drops to 3-15 overall and 1-7 in Pac-12 play. Follow Pac-12 men’s basketball this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 men’s basketball to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.