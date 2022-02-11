Highlights: Oregon men’s basketball extends winning streak with 68-60 home victory over Stanford
Oregon men's basketball ran its winning streak to four consecutive games with a 68-60 victory over Stanford on Thursday, Feb. 10 in Eugene. Junior guard De'Vion Harmon finishes with a season-high 21 points as the Ducks improve to 16-7 overall and 9-3 in Pac-12 play, while the Cardinal drops to 14-10 overall and 7-7 in conference.