Highlights: Oregon men’s basketball extends winning streak with 68-60 home victory over Stanford

Gold and Black

Fresh off the high of the Boilermakers' biggest win of the season to date on Tuesday night against Illinois, No. 3 Purdue experienced the polar opposite on Thursday, routed at Michigan, 82-58, in the two teams' second meeting in less than a week. In short, this was virtually a team-wide breakdown on Purdue's part, to end a six-game winning streak during which the Boilermakers had again begun to look the part of the best team in the country. The Boilermakers handled this very Michigan team on Saturday in Mackey Arena.