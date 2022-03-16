Highlights: Oregon men’s basketball defeats Utah State in first round of NIT for Dana Altman’s 300th program victory
Oregon men's basketball defeats Utah State by a final score of 83-72 in the first round of the NIT on Tuesday, March 15 in Logan, Utah. The Ducks advance to face Texas A&M in the next round of the 2022 men's NIT tournament. Follow Pac-12 men’s basketball with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 men’s basketball to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.