Highlights: Oregon gets a scare from UCLA but escapes with 38-35 victory

UCLA football put quite a scare into the hearts of the No. 11 Oregon Ducks. But the Ducks got just enough out of their offense and an opportunistic defense to escape with a 38-35 victory in Eugene on Saturday. Playing without starting quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, the Bruins relied heavily on running back Demetric Felton who rushed for 167 yards and two scores. For Oregon, Tyler Shough (334 passing yards, three touchdowns) and a defense that created takeaways, did enough to get the victory and improve to 3-0 on the season.