Hall of Famer and Lakers legend Elgin Baylor dead at 86

Highlights from the Oregon Ducks win over the Iowa Hawkeyes to advance to the Sweet 16

Dylan Mickanen
·2 min read

The Oregon Ducks are in the Sweet 16 for the second consecutive men's NCAA Tournament. 

The Pac-12 regular-season champions routed No. 2 seeded Iowa in the Round of 32, 95-80, and will continue its tournament run through the week. Chris Duarte led the Ducks with 23 points. 

The 95 points in a NCAA Tournament program record. 

This is the fifth Sweet 16 appearance for the Oregon Ducks since hiring Dana Altman (2013, 2016, 2017, 2019, 2021). In NCAA Tournament games under Altman, the Ducks are 14-7. 

Check out all of the highlights here: 

National Player of the Year Luka Garza had 22 first-half points on 80% shooting from the field but still, the Hawkeyes trailed by ten points at halftime, 56-46. It was the highest-scoring first half of the NCAA Tournament thus far. 

Oregon finished the half on a 10-0 run in the final 1:51 to gain that advantage. 

In the second half, the Hawkeyes looked lost on offense at times allowing the Ducks to get out in transition, use their athleticism to its advantage and score multiple fastbreak dunks. 

The Ducks were on fire from three-point range with LJ Figueroa and Will Richardson making all five first-half attempts. The pair finished the game with 21 and 19 points. 

As a team, Oregon shot 50% from three and 59.5% from the field in the first 20 minutes. 

However, Oregon allowed Iowa to get a few easy lay-ins in transition, even off of made baskets by the Ducks. Once Oregon cleaned up its transition defense, Iowa's scoring slowed down. 

Oregon will play the winner of USC-Kansas in the Sweet 16. 

 

