Highlights: Oregon Ducks pick up 83-66 win over Texas Southern to tip-off season
In expected fashion, the Oregon Ducks men’s basketball team kicked off the season with a convincing win over the Texas Southern Tigers, building a comfortable first-half lead and cruising through the final 20 minutes of game time, ultimately getting an 83-66 victory.
It was the first time that the men’s team played in front of fans in over 600 days’ time due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the crowd inside Matthew Knight Arena was rocking from the start.
This was also the first time we got to see a whole host of new players on the roster, including transfers Jacob Young, De’Vion Harmon, Quincy Guerrier, and Rivaldo Soares.
Did you miss the action? No trouble, we’ve got all of your highlights right here:
.@Jybackk opens the season with a bang‼️
First three as a Duck for @TheDH11.
Ducks 16, TIgers 8
No look 👀!!@ericwilliams708 finds @franckkepnang for the easy bucket.
.@ericwilliams708 with the and-one acrobatics!
