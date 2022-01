Associated Press

Bryce Thompson and Oklahoma State completed quite a journey to beat a No. 1 team on the road for the first time in school history. Thompson scored the game's final six points and finished with 19 as the Cowboys, in their third Big 12 road game in five days while traveling more than 3,200 miles, beat Baylor 61-54 on Saturday. “It’s been one heck of a week in terms of what we’ve had to face competition-wise and travel-wise,” Oklahoma State coach Mike Boynton said.