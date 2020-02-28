Highlights: Onyeka Okongwu records 11th double-double as USC men’s basketball holds off Arizona

USC men's basketball keeps its NCAA tournament hopes alive with a huge 57-48 win over Arizona on Thursday night at the Galen Center. Trojans' forward Onyeka Okongwu put together his 11th double-double of the season with 11 points and 10 rebounds versus the Wildcats. USC improves to 20-9 overall for their first 20-win season in two years. Arizona falls to 19-9 overall ahead of a showdown at UCLA on Saturday.

