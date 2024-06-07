Highlights: Okemos and DeWitt reach regional championship game

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – After the rain forced some of our area baseball teams to wait an extra day to play in the regional semifinals, Mother Nature would hold off on Thursday so teams could lock up a spot in the regional championship game.

In Division 1, Okemos was taking on Battle Creek Lakeview, who ended the Wolves season last year. Entering the 6th inning, Okemos saw a 2-0 lead disappear after two Spartans’ home runs gave them a 3-2 lead.

But then the Wolves responded in the bottom half of the inning.

A seven-run 6th inning led Okemos to a 9-6 win and a matchup with Brighton in Saturday’s regional final at Northville High School. First pitch is set for 12:30 p.m.

In Division 2, DeWitt and Williamston met for the second time in four days. The Panthers took down the Hornets 10-9 in ten innings in Monday’s Diamond Classic Championship game and on Thursday the Panthers won by the same score in 11 innings to reach the regional final.

DeWitt will take on Flint Powers Catholic at Howell High School at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

In Division 4, Lansing Christian defeated Fulton 6-0. Senior Asa Harvey pitched all seven innings and gave up just two hits in the shutout win. The Pilgrims will take on Beal City in the regional championship game on Saturday at Western Michigan Christian High School at 10 a.m.

