Highlights: Offensive onslaught leads No. 12 Oregon men's basketball past UCLA, 96-75

Oregon men's basketball came just shy of hitting triple-digits on Saturday afternoon in Eugene, as the Ducks got the better of UCLA, 96-75. Chris Duarte led Oregon with 24 points, but it was a total team effort as Payton Pritchard( 19), Shakur Juiston (11), and Will Richardson (16), all reached double-digit points. Oregon's 96 points were the third most the Ducks have scored this season and the most they scored against a Pac-12 opponent. The victory was Pritchard's 98th as an Oregon Duck, making him the winningest Oregon men's basketball player of all time.

