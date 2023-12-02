Highlights: Notre Dame smashes Michigan
Notre Dame routs No. 13 Michigan in a lopsided 6-1 finish, giving Jeff Jackson his 400th win as Notre Dame head coach.
Notre Dame routs No. 13 Michigan in a lopsided 6-1 finish, giving Jeff Jackson his 400th win as Notre Dame head coach.
“They bought him and rented him for a year, and now they love him.”
The network has broadcast Notre Dame home football games since 1991.
Georgia beat Ole Miss on Saturday.
Notre Dame got three first downs over its final six possessions.
Oklahoma dropped seven spots while Notre Dame fell 10.
With decisions to be made on an expansion format, a new CFP director, revenue sharing and a new TV deal, there's plenty at stake as college football's power brokers meet in Chicago on Thursday.
Freshmen made the most noise as No. 6-ranked South Carolina and No. 10 Notre Dame opened the slate in the first college basketball game played in Paris, France.
Just 11 Power Five teams have fewer than two losses.
Washington ends the season at 13-0 and will assuredly be a part of the four-team playoff.
History repeated in Evanston on Friday.
Flagg, the No. 1 player in the country in the Class of 2024 and a Duke commit, did it all for the Eagles.
Keller avoided prison time after apologizing for his actions on Jan. 6.
Which NFC powerhouse will provide the most fantasy points on Sunday afternoon? Scott Pianowski and Jorge Martin debate.
Which sleepers will awaken in Week 13? Scott Pianowski reveals his list.
Which Week 13 games will provide the most fantasy juice? Matt Harmon delivers his full-scale rundown of the slate.
Follow along as contracts are signed and rosters for 2024 are assembled.
Check out our fantasy football D/ST rankings for Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football rankings for Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season, with help for every position.
Check out our fantasy football running back rankings for Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football FLEX rankings for Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season!