Highlights and notes from Vikings final week of OTAs

The Minnesota Vikings closed out the final stretch of organized team activities last week with confidence and some concerns.

On one hand, the team is excited about the potential they have to turn things around immediately.

They have responded well to Kevin O’Connell as the head coach, and overall, there seems to be a much more loose and exciting vibe from the team, as opposed to how they looked towards the end of the Mike Zimmer era.

However, on the other hand, they’re being reminded of how quickly things can change on the football field. It takes more than talent to be a legitimate Super Bowl contender. Injuries have put countless championship teams in the grave before they even started.

Here are some observations as the Vikings wrapped up OTAs.

Injury bug starting to bite

The Vikings know a thing or two about the injury bug after losing Danielle Hunter in back-to-back seasons. It can take a serious toll on a team and ruin a potential run when key players go down.

Granted, it’s a juggling act every team in the league has to deal with to at least some degree. In boxing terminology, they refer to it as “rolling with the punches.”

Well, there were plenty of punches thrown Minnesota’s way in their third week of OTAs. Za’Darius Smith, the big pass-rushing acquisition in the offseason from the Green Bay Packers, missed a practice with an injury. Wideout K.J. Osborn also sat out of practice as well.

Both situations are considered minor, but the same couldn’t be said for second-year receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette, who has been ruled out for the rest of the spring practices with a “lower leg” injury.

The team isn’t expecting Smith-Marsette’s injury to linger into training camp, but it is something to keep an eye on in the coming weeks.

Adam Thielen picking right back up where he left off

Good luck if you’re someone trying to write Adam Thielen off into an early sunset.

The veteran wideout’s name was buzzing in the final week after his ridiculous one-handed circus catch in the end zone of 7-on-7 drills last Wednesday.

It was the sort of play you’d typically see from a true No. 1 receiver on the field.

Thielen is showing he still has elite playmaking potential opposite of arguably the best receiver in the game right now, Justin Jefferson.

A new face at practice

Veteran wide receiver Albert Wilson found his way onto the practice field after signing a one-year deal with the Vikings.

He could find a way to stick if he impresses coaches with Ihmir Smith-Marsette being out with an injury. There will be opportunities to do so on the field as a receiver, but Wilson could really carve out a role for himself as a punt returner for the team.

It’s a crowded receivers room in Minnesota, and the expectations are that Smith-Marsette will return and likely resume his role behind Jefferson, Thielen and Osborn as the No. 4 receiver on the depth chart. So it won’t be easy for Wilson to actually find his way on the field outside of injuries or special teams contributions.

The Vikings had last year’s punt returner, Dede Westbrook, in for a visit last week, but he reportedly turned down an offer to re-sign with the team. So they moved to sign Wilson instead.

Should Johnny Mundt be taken seriously on offense?

Tight end Johnny Mundt clearly has a great understanding of O’Connell’s offense after winning a Super Bowl under him with the Los Angeles Rams last season.

So there have been instances where he’s made some plays at practice.

There might even be a few plays where he pops up during the season as well, but I wouldn’t expect it to be the norm with Irv Smith Jr. on the field.

Sure, Mundt is capable of making plays as a receiver, but his biggest contribution to the offense will be his blocking ability. There’s no need to complicate things.

Still, the early plays being made on the practice field reinforces the fact that O’Connell will be looking to get him involved as a pass-catcher to at least some extent. So he definitely isn’t a guy people should be sleeping on.

Jesse Davis edged Chris Reed in first-team snaps

The right guard position was seeing a lot of Jesse Davis with the starting unit. Whatever that means in the future remains to be seen. But as of right now, it would appear as if he’s edging Chris Reed at the position.

Reed is a versatile player capable of playing that guard position or backing up Garrett Bradbury at center. So he still has value on the roster for the Vikings.

It’ll also be interesting to see where rookie second-round draft pick Ed Ingram fits into all of this. He has still yet to sign his rookie contract, but they clearly didn’t draft him on Day 2 so he could spend the season watching games from the sideline.

