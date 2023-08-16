Highlights and notes from Ravens second joint practice with Commanders

glenn erby
·3 min read

The Ravens and Commanders hooked up for the second of two joint practices at the Under Armour Performance Center.

It was a difficult day with Lamar Jackson struggling with accuracy and Marlon Humphrey having foot surgery that would require a month of rehab.

The Baltimore defense picked up the slack, pressuring Sam Howell throughout the 11-on-11 period.

Jaylon Thomas welcome to NFL momemt

Zay Flowers is crushing

More Zay Day

Ravens dealing with injury

Ravens defensive backs

Tarik Black

Lamar to OBJ

More Zay Flowers

OBJ on Ravens young WR's

Kevin Zeitler on jont practice work

Ravens pass rushers

More Zay Flowers

Ravens current DB Depth

With Humprhey out for a month, the Ravens could decide to workout a free agent cornerback or two.

Marlon Humphrey

The biggest news of the day was Humphrey suffering a foot injury on Tuesday that required surgery and about four weeks of rehab.

Odafe Oweh

