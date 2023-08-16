Highlights and notes from Ravens second joint practice with Commanders

The Ravens and Commanders hooked up for the second of two joint practices at the Under Armour Performance Center.

It was a difficult day with Lamar Jackson struggling with accuracy and Marlon Humphrey having foot surgery that would require a month of rehab.

The Baltimore defense picked up the slack, pressuring Sam Howell throughout the 11-on-11 period.

Zay Flowers OROY calling it now pic.twitter.com/PFLQuFvbOA — The Ravens Realm (@RealmRavens) August 16, 2023

Ravens WR Tarik Black, who has had a strong camp, makes this TD catch in 1-on-1s. He later faked out first-round pick Emmanuel Forbes for a TD. pic.twitter.com/E0i6G2XNNm — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) August 16, 2023

Zay Flowers had him in a blender 🌀 (🎥 @jamisonhensley)pic.twitter.com/2AmIP9OEgf — PFF (@PFF) August 16, 2023

The Ravens were scared to show the Commanders offense on their stream today instead isolating on individual defenders So here's some shots of their D-line getting worked by the Commanders O-line Be careful what you wish for! pic.twitter.com/qGv08IitSC — RefTheDistrict (@RefTheDistrict) August 16, 2023

Zay Flowers is leaving a wake of dead bodies every day in one on one’s. pic.twitter.com/U2ZR2m6TtV — Spencer N. Schultz (@ravens4dummies) August 16, 2023

With Humprhey out for a month, the Ravens could decide to workout a free agent cornerback or two.

The biggest news of the day was Humphrey suffering a foot injury on Tuesday that required surgery and about four weeks of rehab.

#Ravens Pro Bowl CB Marlon Humphrey is expected to miss time with an injury that may require a medical procedure and his status for the start of the season is now up in the air, sources tell me and @TomPelissero. pic.twitter.com/KdEfjoAzKO — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) August 16, 2023

Odafe Oweh put #71 in a blender 🌪️ pic.twitter.com/19OQqF7lRT — The Ravens Realm (@RealmRavens) August 16, 2023

