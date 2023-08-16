Highlights and notes from Ravens second joint practice with Commanders
The Ravens and Commanders hooked up for the second of two joint practices at the Under Armour Performance Center.
It was a difficult day with Lamar Jackson struggling with accuracy and Marlon Humphrey having foot surgery that would require a month of rehab.
The Baltimore defense picked up the slack, pressuring Sam Howell throughout the 11-on-11 period.
Jaylon Thomas welcome to NFL momemt
Zay Flowers is crushing
More Zay Day
Ravens dealing with injury
Ravens who remain sidelined this week: QB Tyler Huntley (hamstring), OT Ronnie Stanley and TE Isaiah Likely.
WRs Rashod Bateman and Laquon Treadwell are also not present.
— Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) August 16, 2023
Ravens defensive backs
Tarik Black
Lamar to OBJ
More Zay Flowers
Zay Flowers had him in a blender 🌀
OBJ on Ravens young WR's
Kevin Zeitler on jont practice work
Ravens pass rushers
The Ravens were scared to show the Commanders offense on their stream today instead isolating on individual defenders
So here's some shots of their D-line getting worked by the Commanders O-line
More Zay Flowers
Ravens current DB Depth
With Humprhey out for a month, the Ravens could decide to workout a free agent cornerback or two.
Ravens' current CB room after Marlon Humphrey, Pepe Williams injuries
– Rock Ya-Sin
– Kevon Seymour
– Brandon Stephens (?)
– Jalyn Armour Davis
– Kyu Kelly
– Daryl Worley
– Arthur Maulet
– DeAndre Houston-Carson
– Jeremy Lucien
– Tae Hayes
– Corey Mayfield Jr.
– Jordan Swann
Marlon Humphrey
The biggest news of the day was Humphrey suffering a foot injury on Tuesday that required surgery and about four weeks of rehab.
Odafe Oweh
