Highlights: No. 9 UCLA men's basketball escapes Utah with 63-58 win thanks to Johnny Juzang's 28 points
No. 9 UCLA men's basketball got quite a scare from unranked Utah but the Bruins were able to survive, coming away with a 63-58 win on Thursday (Jan. 20) in Salt Lake City. Johnny Juzang was the hero for UCLA, pacing the Bruins with a season-high 28 points. On the other side, Lazar Stefanovic (18 pts) and Both Gach (11 pts, 5 ast, 4 reb) each turned in strong performances for the Runnin' Utes.