The Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) Brandon Ingram broke out of a shooting slump with 32 points and the New Orleans Pelicans snapped a three-game skid with a 101-96 victory over the depleted Golden State Warriors on Thursday night. ''You could tell from the start of the game that he was playing at a different pace,'' Pelicans coach Willie Green said of Ingram, who made 12 of 20 shots after hitting just 8 of 36 in his previous two games back from a sore Achilles. Warriors' leading scorer Stephen Curry was ruled out after hurting his left quad during a loss a night earlier in Dallas.