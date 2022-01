The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) The big time came calling and seventh-ranked UCLA answered. ''This group of guys, we love these type of games, we love these big games and big matchups,'' said Johnny Juzang, the star of UCLA's run to the Final Four last season. Juzang and Jules Bernard scored 15 points each and the Bruins played gritty defense to beat No. 3 Arizona 75-59 on Tuesday night, handing the Wildcats their first loss in league play.