Highlights: No. 7 Oregon football routs Colorado 52-29, improves to 7-1 overall

No. 7 Oregon football defeats Colorado 52-29 on Saturday, Oct. 30 in Eugene. Senior quarterback Anthony Brown completed 25-of-31 pass attempts for 307 yards and three touchdowns. Junior running back Travis Dye scored two rushing touchdowns and one receiving touchdown against Colorado to help mark Oregon's 17th consecutive victory at Autzen Stadium. The Ducks improve to 7-1 overall and 4-1 in Pac-12 play, while the Buffs fall to 2-6 overall and 1-4 in conference.