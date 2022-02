Less than two weeks after falling to No. 3 UCLA in Los Angeles, No. 7 Arizona men's basketball got its revenge, defeating the Bruins 76-66 on Thursday (Feb. 3) in Tucson. With the win, Arizona improves to 18-2 (8-1) and moves into first place in the Pac-12 Conference. Five different Wildcats reached double figures in the contest, led by Kerr Kriisa's 16 points.