Highlights: No. 7 Arizona men’s basketball outlasts No. 19 USC to remain undefeated in Tucson
No. 7 Arizona men's basketball defeats No. 19 USC by a final score of 72-63 on Saturday, Feb. 5 in Tucson. Ąžuolas Tubelis finishes with a season-high 11 rebounds to go along with 18 points as the Wildcats improve to 19-2 overall and 9-1 in conference, including a perfect 13-0 at home. USC drops to 19-4 overall and 9-4 in Pac-12 play.