Highlights: No. 4 Oregon football wins 14th straight home game, downing Stony Brook 48-7

No. 4 Oregon football easily defeated visiting Stony Brook, 48-7, on Saturday, September 18th for its 14th straight home win. A number of freshmen made strong debuts in the victory, including freshman Ty Thompson who collected 82 passing yards and his first two career touchdowns. The undefeated Ducks (3-0) will now turn their attention to conference play, which they will open on September 25th against Arizona.

