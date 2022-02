Associated Press

Klay Thompson scored 21 points and the Golden State Warriors beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 110-98 on Monday night for their ninth straight win. After the Thunder rallied late in the fourth quarter to cut Golden State's lead to five, Thompson hit two 3-pointers — including one with just over a minute remaining — to put the Warriors up nine. Stephen Curry added 18 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds for the Warriors, who shot 50% from the field.