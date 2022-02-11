Highlights: No. 4 Arizona men's basketball takes down Washington State on the road for fifth straight win
- Bennedict MathurinCanadian basketball player
No. 4 Arizona men's basketball continued its charmed season on Thursday (Feb. 10), defeating host Washington State by a final of 72-60 in Pullman. Bennedict Mathurin led the Wildcats with 20 points while Ąžuolas Tubelis (15 points) and Oumar Ballo (10 points) also reach double digits. With the victory, Arizona has now won five straight games and improves to 21-2 (11-1).