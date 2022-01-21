Highlights: No. 3 Arizona men's basketball beats Stanford 85-57 for fourth straight double-digit win

No. 3 Arizona men's basketball cruised to its fourth straight win, all by at least 18 points, downing host Stanford 85-57 on Thursday, January 20th. With the victory, the Wildcats improved to 15-1 overall and a perfect 5-0 in conference play. Oumar Ballo was the leader for Arizona, pacing the team with a career-high 21 points.

