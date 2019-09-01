Highlights: No. 25 Stanford football forces late fumble to hold off Northwestern

With less than a minute remaining, Casey Toohill forces a Northwestern fumble and Jordan Fox recovers to lock up the No. 25 Cardinal's 17-7 win on Saturday to open the season. K.J. Costello — whose day ended early due to injury — completed 16 of 20 passes for 152 yards and a touchdown. Davis Mills started the half for Stanford, which has now won four straight season openers. Northwestern cut the deficit to 10-7 with 7:49 remaining, but the Cardinal withstood the fourth quarter charge to take the win.

