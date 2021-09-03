Highlights: No. 24 Utes put on a show for the biggest crowd in Utah football history, downing Weber State 40-17

Playing in front of the largest crowd in Utah football history at the newly renovated Rice-Eccles Stadium, the No. 24 Utes cruised past Weber State 40-17 to win their season-opener on Thursday, September 2nd in Salt Lake City. Quarterback Charlie Brewer made a strong first impression with his new fans in Salt Lake City, passing for 233 yards and two touchdowns. He was replaced in the fourth quarter by Cameron Rising who went 2-for-2, including an 11-yard touchdown pass to Dalton Kincaid. With the win, Utah improved to 27-1 in non-conference regular season games since joining the Pac-12.