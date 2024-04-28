HIGHLIGHTS: No. 24 Rams split doubleheader against No. 5 Buffs, aim for series win tomorrow

SAN ANGELO, TX— The 24th-ranked Angelo State baseball team captured a split of Saturday’s doubleheader against 5th-ranked West Texas A&M.

In game one, the Buffs grabbed an early lead with a two-run homer in the first inning, but the Rams responded by scoring two runs themselves in the bottom half of the frame. Jacob Guerrero singled and scored on Tripp Clark’s double, followed by Tayten Tredaway’s RBI single.

Alezeah Gutierrez, starting for the Rams, took the loss, falling to 7-4. He surrendered seven runs, three earned, on four hits and three walks over 4.1 innings.

In game two, ASU’s offense ignited in the bottom of the first inning, loading the bases with three walks. Conagher Sands then hit into a fielder’s choice, bringing home Tayten Tredaway from third.

In the fifth inning, the Rams tacked on five additional runs, with the highlight being a three-run homer to left center by Clark, extending their lead to 12-1.

Dax Dathe took the mound in game two and pitched a standout performance for Angelo State, surrending just one earned run, while striking out six batters in five innings.

The Rams will look to clinch the series tomorrow against the Buffs at 1 p.m.

