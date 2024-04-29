HIGHLIGHTS: No. 24 Rams comeback against No. 5 Buffs fell short in game four

SAN ANGELO, TX— The 24th-ranked Angelo State baseball team dropped game four 6-5 Sunday at Foster Field at 1st Community Credit Union Stadium.

Following a couple of scoreless innings, the Rams took the lead in the bottom of the third inning when Jacob Guerrero’s double to right field brought home Ryder McDaniel.

West Texas A&M extended their lead in the sixth inning, scoring two runs with a double and a wild pitch, then added another solo home run in the seventh to make it 5-1.

In the bottom of the ninth, the Rams began the inning with a walk by Kannon Brooks, followed by a single to right-center by Guerrero, bringing in a run. A two-RBI double by Conagher Sands narrowed the gap to a one-run game. However, the Buffs clinched the 6-5 victory.

The Rams will kick off the conference tournament by hosting a three-game series against No. 6-seeded Texas A&M International. It will begin on Friday, May 3rd.

