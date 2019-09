Anthony Gordon finishes with 420 yards passing and five touchdowns in his first career start to guide No. 23 Washington State to a dominating 58-7 win over New Mexico State on Saturday. The Cougars had 10 different receivers catch a pass; Dezmon Patton had 103 receiving yards and a touchdown. WSU improves to 14-1 over its last 15 home games.

