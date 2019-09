Behind 450 yards of total offense, No. 23 Washington takes a 52-20 win against Hawai’i at Husky Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Washington’s 52 points are the most for the program in a game since 2017. Richard Newton racked up three rushing touchdowns, and Jacob Eason found Puka Nacua for the star freshman's first catch as a Husky — a 28-yard score in the opening quarter.

