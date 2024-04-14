HIGHLIGHTS: No. 23 Rams sweep doubleheader against Javelinas; aim for series sweep tomorrow

SAN ANGELO, TX— The 23th-ranked Angelo State Rams baseball team came from behind in both games to secure the series win over Texas A&M Kingsville Saturday afternoon.

In game one, the Javelinas led 2-0. In the third inning, the Rams tied the game when Tripp Clark singled up the middle to score Justin Harris, who had reached on a one-out walk.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, Hunter Holt started with a home run to center field, followed by extra-base hits from Ryder McDaniel and Justin Harris, resulting in three runs and giving ASU the lead.

In game two, the Javelinas capitalized on consecutive hits, positioning themselves to score with a ground out and a single.

Alezeah Gutierrez ended the night pitching six innings, conceding four earned runs on four hits and five walks while also tallying three strikeouts.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, the Rams broke the tie by loading the bases, with Justin Harris walking and Jacob Guerrero hitting a base hit into right-center field, leading to a four-run inning.

Angelo State will look for the series sweep against Texas A&M Kingsville tomorrow at 1 p.m.

