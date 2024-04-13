HIGHLIGHTS: No. 23 Rams open series with run rule victory over Javelinas

SAN ANGELO, TX. — The 23rd-ranked Angelo State baseball team opened their four-game series with Texas A&M Kingsville Friday night, defeating the Javelinas 15-5.

The Rams would trail 2-0 after the top half of the second inning after two base hits by the Javelinas, but after that, ASU’s bats would catch fire.

In the home half of the second, Tayten Tredaway would single to left to score Conagher Sands, before Hunter Holt singled through the left side scoring Weston Valasek to tie the game at two.

In the third, it was the same duo again as Tredaway would double scoring three runs, and Holt would triple home to score Tredaway. Also in the third, Blake Wilhoite would lay down a SAC bunt to score Holt to extend the lead to 7-2.

On the mound, Jackson Berry record the first out of the game before Dax Dathe would toss 4.2 innings, striking out three batters, as he picked up his seventh victory of the year.

In the sixth, Jacob Guerrero would homer to left field before doubling home Wilhoite in the 8th.

In the eighth, the Rams would score seven times highlighted by a 3-run homer by Clark and a Guerrero single to walk off the Javelinas via run-rule.

The Rams improve to 27-12 overall, and 25-12 in Lone Star Conference play. ASU and Kingsville continue their series tomorrow with a doubleheader starting at 4 p.m.

