HIGHLIGHTS: No. 23 Rams clinch third sweep of the season with series sweep over Javelinas

SAN ANGELO, TX— The 23rd-ranked Angelo State baseball team picked up a series sweep Sunday afternoon with a 10-4 victory in game four against Texas-A&M Kingsville.

The Rams took the lead for the first time in the series courtesy of Tripp Clark’s solo home run in the bottom of the first inning.

In the fourth inning, Conagher Sands doubled to left field, scoring Justin Harris and Hunter Holt, while Weston Valasek’s ground out brought in Clark, widening the Rams’ lead to 7-2.

Pitching in relief, Austin Teel threw 2 1/3 innings, conceding one run to secure the win and advance to 3-0.

The victory propels the Rams to a 30-12 record for the year and 28-12 in the Lone Star Conference, trailing first place by only two games.

Angelo State will be back in action next weekend on the road to take on St. Edwards beginning April 19.

