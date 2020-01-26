Highlights: No. 23 Colorado men’s basketball holds off relentless Washington group, marks 16th win of the season

No. 23 Colorado men's basketball snapped a five-game losing streak to Washington, dating back to 2017, with a 76-62 victory over the Huskies on Saturday in Boulder. Tyler Bey had a team-high 16 points and four rebounds to improve the Buffs to 8-2 over their last 10 games. Husky freshman Isaiah Stewart had a game-high 23 points and eight rebounds as Washington falls to 12-9 overall and 2-6 in conference. Colorado improves to 16-4 on the season and 5-2 in Pac-12 play.

Scroll to continue with content Ad