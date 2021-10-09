Highlights: No. 22 Arizona State defeats Stanford 28-10 under Friday night lights

No. 22 Arizona State football defeats Stanford 28-10 on Friday, Oct. 8 in Tempe. Junior quarterback Jayden Daniels completed 14-of-23 pass attempts for 175 yards, while also rushing for 76 yards and one touchdown. Redshirt senior running back Rachaad White continues his dominance on the ground as he finished with 96 yards and one touchdown on 13 carries; White has now scored a rushing touchdown in eight consecutive games. Arizona State improves to 5-1 overall and 3-0 in conference, while Stanford drops to 3-3 overall and 2-2 in Pac-12 play. Follow Pac-12 football this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 football to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.