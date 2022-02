Reuters

BMW will pay 3.7 billion euros ($4.2 billion) to take majority control of its Chinese joint venture after securing the necessary licence from Beijing, as global automakers seek a tighter grip on business in the world's biggest car market. The German carmaker said on Friday it was increasing its stake in the venture with Brilliance Auto Group to 75% from 50%, as announced in 2018 when China said it would start relaxing ownership rules in the auto industry. China said at the time it would remove foreign ownership caps for companies making fully electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles in 2018, for makers of commercial vehicles in 2020, and for the wider car market by 2022.