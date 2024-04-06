HIGHLIGHTS: No. 21 Rambelles walk-off Aggies for series sweep on senior day

SAN ANGELO, TX. — On a day the 21st ranked Angelo State softball team honored their four seniors, the Rambelles would complete the series sweep of Cameron Saturday afternoon, walking off the Aggies 1-0.

In the seventh, Zoey De Baca led the inning off with a double to right center, before pinch runner Erin Plunkett advanced to third on a wild pitch.

Later in the inning, Layni Tanner would single back up the middle scoring Plunkett to clinch the victory and series sweep.

Senior Torrey Hogan was stellar on the mound Saturday afternoon, throwing her first complete-game shutout of the season allowing just five hits while striking out four Aggies to pick up her fourth win of the season.

The Rambelles improve to 32-11 on the season, and 23-10 in Lone Star Conference play. ASU closes out their home schedule of the 2024 season on Tuesday and Wednesday when they host Texas A&M International.

