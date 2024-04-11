HIGHLIGHTS: No. 21 Rambelles clinch eighth consecutive series win with a shutout victory against Dustdevils

SAN ANGELO, TX— The 21st-ranked Angelo State softball team clinched a 8-0 victory in five innings to capture their eighth consecutive series win.

Zoey De Baca led off with a solo home run to left field, while Ashton Dirner’s sacrifice bunt brought in another run, stretching the lead 2-0.

Laylonna Applin’s fifth home run of the season extended the Rambelle’s lead to 8-0.

Cheyenne Floyd secured her 20th win of the season, only allowing two walks and one hit while striking out four.

Angelo State moves to 34-12 on the season and 25-11 in Lone Star Conference play. They will be back on the road this weekend to face Lubbock Christian.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.