Highlights: No. 20 Colorado men's basketball posts largest margin in a road win with 78-57 triumph at USC

No. 20 Colorado men's basketball proved it is comfortable taking its show the road, downing host USC 78-57 on Saturday night in Los Angeles. It was the Buffs largest margin of victory in a road game this year and their 2nd largest margin in a Pac-12 road game ever. Four different Buffs scored double-digit points in the rout, with Tyler Bey's 16 leading the way. For the Trojans, Onyeka Okongqu earned his ninth double-double of the year with 11 points and 10 rebounds but it was not nearly enough to halt Colorado.

