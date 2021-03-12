Highlights: No. 2 USC men's basketball edges No. 7 Utah in double-overtime thriller to advance to the semifinals of the 2021 Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Tournament

Pac-12 Networks' Ashley Adamson, Earl Watson and Richard Jefferson recap No. 2 USC men's basketball 91-85 double-overtime victory versus No. 7 Utah in the quarterfinals of the 2021 Pac-12 Men's Basketball Tournament on Thursday, Mar. 11 in Las Vegas. Evan Mobley finished with a career-high 26 points, nine rebounds and five blocks to help advance the Trojans to the semifinals of the Pac-12 Tournament. Junior forward Timmy Allen recorded his second straight double-double after scoring 20 points and grabbing a career-high 13 rebounds in the loss. USC will now face the winner of No. 3 Colorado and No. 11 California on Friday, Mar. 12 at 8:30 PT / 9:30 MT on ESPN.

    Italian challengers Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli will this week attempt to wrest the America's Cup from holders Emirates Team New Zealand after a 21-year wait for a second shot at the oldest trophy in international sport. The last time the Italian team reached the final was also in the waters off Auckland, when they were comprehensively beaten by the New Zealanders. Defeat did not deter Luna Rossa's billionaire backer Patrizio Bertelli, chief executive of Italian luxury goods group Prada, who has since bankrolled a series of campaigns costing hundreds of millions of dollars in his quest to lift the Cup.