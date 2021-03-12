Highlights: No. 2 USC men's basketball edges No. 7 Utah in double-overtime thriller to advance to the semifinals of the 2021 Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Tournament
Pac-12 Networks' Ashley Adamson, Earl Watson and Richard Jefferson recap No. 2 USC men's basketball 91-85 double-overtime victory versus No. 7 Utah in the quarterfinals of the 2021 Pac-12 Men's Basketball Tournament on Thursday, Mar. 11 in Las Vegas. Evan Mobley finished with a career-high 26 points, nine rebounds and five blocks to help advance the Trojans to the semifinals of the Pac-12 Tournament. Junior forward Timmy Allen recorded his second straight double-double after scoring 20 points and grabbing a career-high 13 rebounds in the loss. USC will now face the winner of No. 3 Colorado and No. 11 California on Friday, Mar. 12 at 8:30 PT / 9:30 MT on ESPN.