The Guardian

Andrew Lyons is facing voluntary manslaughter and assault charges for killing Ryan Twyman while he was in his car Ryan Twyman was killed in 2019 after Los Angeles sheriff’s deputies shot into the car he was in. Photograph: Courtesy the Twyman family The Los Angeles district attorney has filed manslaughter charges against a former sheriff’s deputy who fatally shot an unarmed man in 2019, an extremely rare prosecution for an on-duty officer killing in the US. Andrew Lyons, 37, is facing charges of