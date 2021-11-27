Highlights: No. 19 Utah football closes regular season with fifth straight victory, defeats Colorado 28-13 in Salt Lake City

No. 19 Utah football defeats Colorado 28-13 on Friday, Nov. 26 in Salt Lake City to close regular season play. Sophomore running back Tavion Thomas finishes with his fifth 100-yard rushing game of the season after totaling 25 carries for 142 yards and one touchdown against the Buffs. Utah finishes the regular season at 9-3 overall and 8-1 in Pac-12 play, while Colorado ends the season at 4-8 overall and 3-6 in conference. Follow Pac-12 football with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 football to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.