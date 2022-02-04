Highlights: No. 19 USC men’s basketball escapes with 58-53 victory at Arizona State
No. 19 USC men's basketball defeats Arizona State by a final score of 58-53 on Thursday, Feb. 3 in Tempe. USC improves to 19-3 overall and 9-3 in conference, while ASU drops to 6-13 overall and 2-7 in Pac-12 play.