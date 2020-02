Five Buffs reach double figures in a 70-66 win against USC on Thursday in Boulder. McKinley Wright IV led the way with 15 points as the Buffs shot 42.3% (11-of-26) from downtown and held their opponents to 18.2% from beyond the arc. CU won the rebounding battle (35-32) and held off USC's late charge for the win.

