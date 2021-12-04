Highlights: No. 17 Utah Utes are Pac-12 Football Champions for the first time in program history after 38-10 triumph vs. No. 10 Oregon

No. 17 Utah football earned its first ever Pac-12 Conference title on Friday, December 3rd after defeating No. 10 Oregon in the 2021 Pac-12 Football Championship by a final of 38-10 in Las Vegas. Devin Lloyd earned MVP honors by recording seven tackles and a dynamic pick six. With the win, quarterback Cam Rising (170 passing yards, 61 rushing yards, TD) improved to 9-1 as a started in 2021. Verone McKinley III was a rare bright spot for the Ducks, recording four tackles and an FBS-leading 6th interception of 2021. The Utes will appear in the Rose Bowl for the time in program history as a result of the victory.